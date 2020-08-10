University of Arkansas to continue in-person classes following Thanksgiving break

The University of Arkansas had been preparing to go completely remote after Thanksgiving break if needed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In-person classes at the University of Arkansas will continue following Thanksgiving break. The news comes as the university says the number of positive COVID-19 cases on campus has dropped to 33, according to Chancellor Joe Steinmetz.

Students who have health concerns are encouraged to discuss remote learning options with their instructors.

The University of Arkansas started the new school year with a surge of COVID-19 cases on campus.

As of Thursday, October 8, there have been 10,072 cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health, with 121 of the cases resulting in death.