UNT ELEVAR is a four-year inclusive postsecondary education program for students with intellectual disabilities - the first of its kind in North Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENTON, Texas — A new education program at the University of North Texas is helping students with intellectual disabilities pursue a career.

UNT ELEVAR is a four-year inclusive postsecondary education program for students with intellectual disabilities.

It's the first of its kind in North Texas, according to UNT.

“We open doors, opportunities for them and then they blossom, right?” UNT ELEVAR co-founder Brenda Barrio said. "Soar in Spanish is elevar."

Barrio said barriers, like the ACT and SAT, can make it difficult for these students to attend college and pursue a career.

"Removing those barriers, having them come directly to our program but still have the same access as everybody else here at UNT," Barrio said. "It’s not just a heartwarming story. I think it’s something we should really do across our communities, not just at the university."

UNT ELEVAR’s first school year is coming to a close in May.

“It’s a good program to be in. It’s very helpful, supportive,” UNT ELEVAR student Gosha Swedin said. “Anyone with intellectual disabilities can be in a college. Doesn’t matter what you have, what you do. They shouldn’t have to be told ‘no’ to go to college.”

Originally from Kazakhstan, Swedin, 19, told WFAA he suffered bone infections at a young age.

“Been in and out of hospitals all my life,” the UNT ELEVAR student said. “And then I was taken to the orphanage and put up for adoption.”

Swedin said he came to the U.S. when he was 4 years old. Through the UNT ELEVAR program, he’s studying biology.

"I want to be a pediatric orthopedic surgeon when I grow up,” Swedin said. “I want to pay it forward and help kids with orthopedic problems.”

ELEVAR students take classes with other Mean Green students. After four years, they’ll earn a certificate that the university hopes will elevate their chances of landing a competitive job.

Ten new students have already been admitted to the ELEVAR class and will start this fall.

Swedin’s message to the incoming students?

“I’m not going to give up. You don’t give up,” Swedin said. “Let’s do it together.”