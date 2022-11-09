It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package

Another carrier had left a package out in an unsafe spot, so this deliveryman decided to help out.

MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe.

According to the couple, another delivery service left the large package upright against their wall in plain view of the road.

With so-called "porch pirates" on the rise, having a tempting target like that on display is a bad idea.

So when no one answered the doorbell, the UPS deliveryman decided to move the package out of sight.

You can see him carefully laying the box down in a location where it couldn't be seen from the street.

The Mesa couple said that it was great to see him notice. Sometimes, a few seconds is all it takes to make a difference.

