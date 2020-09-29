Fayetteville Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside an apartment complex.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside the Uptown Fayetteville Apartments.

At around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 29), Fayetteville officers responded to 3981 N. Steele Blvd after being alerted about a death.

Upon arrival, officers located two dead individuals inside an apartment, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. Sgt. Murphy has since confirmed that it was a shooting.

Evidence at the scene leads Fayetteville Police to believe that this was an isolated incident with no threats to the public, according to Sgt. Murphy.

Uptown Fayetteville Apartments sent the following email to its residents:

The purpose of this email is to inform you that Management was notified of a tragic shooting at the community this morning. The incident was reported to the local police department, and they are currently investigating this incident. We are assisting and cooperating with the investigation in any way we can.

We want to thank our residents in advance for your patience and cooperation during the investigation. Anyone with information or questions regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 479-587-3555.

Ryu Wada, 29, and Chloe Vaught, 24, have been identified as the individuals found dead inside the apartment, according to Sgt. Murphy. Both bodies will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.