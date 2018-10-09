The United States Air Force Thunderbirds are coming to Little Rock this October and you can see them for free!

The Thunderbirds will be headlining the Thunder Over the Rock Air and Space Show, a two day event happening on October 27 and 28.

For those who attend the event, there will be historical displays, other aerial acts, and a STEM Fest. The STEM Fest will feature "some of the most innovate companies in the US" and is "designed to excite students towards education and careers in the STEM fields."

The event will be free at the Little Rock Air Force Base, but upgraded seating will be available.

For more information on the event, click here.

