Search underway for Little Rock capital murder suspect

The Little Rock Police Department and US Marshals are looking for the whereabouts of capital murder suspect Rayshawn Allen, who is considered "armed and dangerous."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police and the U.S. Marshals are asking for help searching for an 18-year-old man who's wanted for capital murder and other felonies.

According to authorities, a search is underway for Rayshawn Allen, who is wanted in connection to the Coleman Place homicide at the University Village apartments on Sept. 9.

He's described as roughly 5'09", 150 pounds, and should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Credit: United States Marshal Service

Allen is the second suspect in the death of 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson. 19-year-old Donte Blackmon was taken into custody for his involvement shortly after officials launched their investigation.

The Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting at the UA Little Rock apartment around 1:25 a.m. on Sept. 9 and found Johnson with gunshot wounds.

According to police, Johnson received medical treatment at a local hospital, but later died from the injuries.

Anyone with information on Allen's whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 501-324-6256.

