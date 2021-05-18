Less than 1% of vaccinated Arkansans have contracted COVID-19

More than 850,000 people in Arkansas are fully vaccinated. 611 of them have contracted COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says a very small number of fully vaccinated Arkansans have contracted COVID-19 since it became available in December.

According to ADH, of the more than 852,000 Arkansans fully vaccinated, 611 people developed COVID-19 at least 2 weeks after their second dose. That's less than 1% of vaccinated people.

"It's just a very small number," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

This is extremely promising for Dr. Dillaha.

"What we're seeing the US and Arkansas is that the vaccines work really well," she said.

Following the new guidelines from the CDC, Dillaha said this data should bring comfort to healthy, vaccinated people still hesitant about ditching the mask. It is highly unlikely you will contract the virus.

"People could feel confident going without wearing a mask knowing they were also extremely unlikely to transmit the virus to someone else," she said.

So, how did a little more than 600 Arkansans still get the virus?

Dr. Dillaha said a majority of them have weakened immune systems or are severely debilitated.

"They are people who have health problems that probably resulted in their ability to respond as robustly to the vaccine," she said.

If someone's immune system is compromised, any vaccine they get won't work as well. But, Dr. Dillaha still recommends getting it.

"Some vaccine and assistance with that immunity from the vaccine would be better than no vaccine," she said.

If you are immunocompromised, Dr. Dillaha recommends still taking additional precautions in crowded settings or around unvaccinated people.