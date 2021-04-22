Vaccination clinic asking for volunteers in honor of loved ones lost to COVID

Anyone who would like to work at the vaccination clinic in honor of a family member or loved one who died from COVID-19 is being asked to volunteer.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who would like to work at the vaccination clinic in honor of a family member or loved one who died from COVID-19 is being asked to volunteer at the Dunbar Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15.

For more information, you are asked to call Denese Fletcher at (501) 371-9773.

If requested, a mask will be provided with the name of the person you are honoring on the front of the mask.