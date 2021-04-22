Vaccination clinic asking for volunteers in honor of loved ones lost to COVID

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Anyone who would like to work at the vaccination clinic in honor of a family member or loved one who died from COVID-19 is being asked to volunteer at the Dunbar Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 15.
For more information, you are asked to call Denese Fletcher at (501) 371-9773.
If requested, a mask will be provided with the name of the person you are honoring on the front of the mask.
Denese lost her sister Margaret Wilson to COVID this past year. Denese went to the Mayor’s office, and together they came up with this idea.