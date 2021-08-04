Vaccine clinic at Simmons Bank Arena offers chance to win Toby Mac tickets

This Saturday, April 10, people who stop by and get their COVID-19 vaccine at Simmons Bank Arena can enter their name in a drawing for two Toby Mac tickets.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This Saturday, April 10, people who stop by and get their COVID-19 vaccine at Simmons Bank Arena can enter their name in a drawing for two Toby Mac tickets for his Oct. 6 concert.

The arena will hold community vaccination clinics administering the Pfizer vaccine from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 10, May 1, May 22, and June 12.

According to UAMS, the clinics are prepared to vaccinate anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people per day.

To make an appointment to receive a vaccination, call (501) 526-2211 or go to vaccinesignup.uams.edu/mobileclinic.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for vaccinations, but those who show up to their appointment should bring valid IDs and insurance cards (if it is available.)