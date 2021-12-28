After a three-month investigation, 28-year-old Stephen Matthew Nix was arrested for allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to minors.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man was arrested after allegedly selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to minors.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, after a three-month investigation, 28-year-old Stephen Matthew Nix was arrested on Dec. 24, 2021, on a felony warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say during the investigation it was discovered that Nix was selling marijuana and nicotine vape devices to school-age children.

The investigation involved the Van Buren Police Department, Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control/Arkansas Tobacco Control, and the 12th/21st Judicial Drug Task Force.