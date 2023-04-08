The man is identified as 84-year-old Don Peters.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man is dead after a crash in Van Buren that took place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety reports.

The crash took place at around 12:10 p.m., on Mile Marker 7 on I-40 the crash report states.

The man is identified as 84-year-old Don Peters. According to the crash report, Peters rear-ended a motorhome, went into the left lane, left the roadway and "rolled multiple times."

Peters is reported dead and no injuries were reported for the motorhome driver.

