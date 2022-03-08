Boil water order issued for Van Buren residents north of I-40

Residents along Highway 59 north of I-40 in Crawford County are now under a boil water notice.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A boil water order has been issued for residents north of Interstate 40 along Highway 59 in Van Buren.

The order will be in effect through the weekend and until further notice, Van Buren utilities director Steve Dufresne said Friday evening.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued the order, saying:

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued the 'Boil Water' Notice for the area North of I-40 on August 5, 2022. This order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a loss in normal system pressure.

Under the 'Boil Water' Notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one (1) minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This Notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when 1 set of 5 bacteriological samples indicate that the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.

Crawford County customers in Van Buren, Cedarville and Rudy share the same water system and are all dealing with an outage that began Friday morning.

Those at higher elevations are being affected the most.

Dufresne says there is not an exact count yet of how many people are without water. He says they are working to "re-valve" water from another source, but most of the surrounding communities get their water from Fort Smith. It's unclear when water will be restored to those without it.

The outage comes a day after Fort Smith residents were asked to conserve water due to maintenance and repair issues at the Lee Creek Water Treatment Plant.

A mechanical issue was first found Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, and the plant was shut down for repairs. During the maintenance, Lee Creek was still able to produce water using a "small backup system," while Lake Fort Smith increased its water production to continue providing clean drinking water to residents.

The maintenance needed to repair the second issue isn't projected by the city to be done until Monday, Aug. 8 with the plant being back to full-water production on Friday, Aug. 12.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device