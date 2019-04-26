BEEBE, Ark. — We are getting reports from Beebe residents that a vehicle is on fire in the drive-thru of Burger King.

According to Captain Steven Hall of the Beebe Police Department, a pickup truck came through the Burger King drive-thru with one man inside.

The person working the window told him they saw some air coming out of the propane tank he had in the back. The size of the propane tank is unknown.

The man didn't think it was serious, so he pulled forward to the first window. The workers told him once again, so he got out of the truck and went to check it.

When he did this, something (possibly static electricity, police say) set off the flames in the truck. Then, the propane tank exploded and caught the side of the building on fire.

The driver was injured and has been taken to the hospital. The conditions of his injuries are still unknown.

Beebe Police Department directed traffic and several fire engines responded. The fire department got the fire under control pretty quickly.

We will update this article as the story develops.