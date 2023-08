A vehicle fire just west of University Avenue in Little Rock caused severe traffic in the area. Reports say that it has since been cleared.

ARKANSAS, USA — Update: Traffic in the area has now been cleared.

According to reports, drivers are advised to proceed with caution or seek an alternate route of travel due to a vehicle fire just west of University Avenue in Little Rock.

The eastbound right lane of I-630 remains blocked due to this incident which has caused traffic to be backed up.

We will keep you updated with the traffic status as we know more.

