It's Halloween, and this time of year, our attention turns to all things frightful. From horror movies, to scary decorations and haunted houses - it's clear that a lot of us like to be scared.

In fact, Americans are projected to spend billions on this holiday, and research shows millions will visit a haunted house.

But why? Why do we like to be scared? Our Verify team reveals, there's a scientific reason.

"Here goes nothin'," said THV11's Dawn Scott.

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, thousands packed inside Little Rock's haunted hotel

this day. Dawn and THV11's 6 p.m. producer JD Roberts are among them.

"My heart is racing already and we haven't even gone in," said Dawn. "Please no, don't kill me today," she said frantically to Michael Meyers.

Photojournalist Bre Conyers was there to capture the madness.

You can pretty much predict what's to come. Sheer terror.

As it turns out, something happens in the brain when you're THIS scared.

"In some ways, we're addicted to it," said University of Arkansas at Little Rock sociology professor Doctor Terry Richard verifies.

"When somebody is scared, literally they're heart starts pumping," said Dr. Richard. "You start breathing a little harder and actually what occurs is you have those endomorphins, and dopamine begins to hit in the brain. And once that is gone, you have this sense of relief."

In fact, just this month, researchers published an article in the journal "Emotion" which found that people, after having a voluntary scary experience, were in better moods and had decreased brain activity.

"The different expressions you get when you come out of nowhere, the banging they react to, it's great it's wonderful"

Summer Stebbins works at the Haunted Hotel.

When asked what do the victims do while in the Haunted Hotel, she said foul language is a big one.

"Falling down, accidents -- big accidents. They pee in their pants," Stebbins said.

Thankfully that didn't happen to our THV11 crew.

Dr. Richard points out this could be because while your brain thinks it's at the edge of danger, there's no real risk in this type of scare.

"They understand they can be scared," said Dr. Richard. "But ultimately this is going to be a safe environment they're not going to be killed or injured or anything else in that respect"

Dr. Richard was asked why does he think people like to be scared?

"I think it's just the adventure of Halloween," he said.

We can verify we all felt the adrenaline rush researchers speak of, and then the sense of relief that followed.

You can find out for yourself if you'd like. The Haunted Hotel is open Halloween night, as well as Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3.

