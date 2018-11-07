LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There are a lot of common misconceptions people have about adoption and foster care.

One of them is that you have to be a "traditional" two-parent family to foster or adopt, but this is simply not true.

We interviewed a single mother named Kelly Wirtz. She adopted Stephany, a girl we previously featured in our A Place to Call Home series.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services said that a single parent may become a foster or adoptive parent if they want. The department also said that two parents can adopt regardless of gender of either person.

"Two parents means two parents," said Keith Metz with the Department of Child & Family Services. "If you are stable and loving and can go through all the checks like everybody else does we'd love to have you as a foster or adoptive parents."

In May 2017, we shared the story of Carrington and his desire to be adopted. He found that family in Vanessa and her wife Tracy. a same-sex married couple.

So, as long as your are loving and able to provide a great life for the child, you can foster or adopt them.

© 2018 KTHV