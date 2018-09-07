LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - There are a lot of common misconceptions people have about adoption and foster care.

A lot of the people take as fact, with little proof. One of the biggest misconceptions is that it costs too much money to foster or adopt. We verify what is true and what is not.

We found a couple who verified for themselves the cost of adoption. "Here's my big brother," said 7-year-old Jayden Ketchersid. Jayden showed us pictures of his family. He has two brothers and three sisters. His parents are Thomas and Mandy Ketchersid.

"For me, it was just the second we met em [him] it was like a peace,” said Mandy. “Calm feeling knowing this is okay. It's gonna work,” said Thomas. “Which is a little scary with four for us to have that kind of peace," said Mandy. Together, it seems like this family of eight has been years in the making but the couple's adoption of the youngest four was finalized just two weeks ago on June 25, 2018.

“It’s a relief. A weight lifted once everything was finalized. ‘Okay, we're here. We made it. We're done,’" said Thomas. The couple never imagined this would be their family. A family that has meshed so well together with two biological teenagers of their own, Emilee and Carter, they considered adoption, but believed for them, it was likely too expensive. They watched as a friend adopted from another country.

"Thousands and thousands of dollars at one point they had to take $20,000 on a plane with them and we both knew that's not something we could afford to do."

Over time, they began researching state foster care, and adoption within the Department of Human Services. “It was a shock to us that it was free," said Mandy. Yes, free. Keith Metz with DCFS verified, "The only costs that are directly to be born by foster or adoptive parent are for a physical examination, going to the doctor, pay a copay and get a physical exam. It's part of the application process. If you are fortunate enough to make it through to be an adoptive parent and you get to that day where you have your new child in your home, you also pay for a birth certificate which is less than 30 dollars."

The Ketchersid’s paid to turn a large game room into two rooms for their expanded family, one for the girls and another for the boys. The renovations were their choice, but not required. They also learned there are both federal and state subsidies available for a lot of the children in state care, including monies reserved for sibling groups.

"It is hard for some families to take on sibling groups so we receive a stipend each month, the kids get to keep their Medicaid until they are 18, so that’s a huge help,” said Mandy.

It’s a huge help raising and loving Jayden, 6-year-old Ashton, 4-year-old Audree, and 3-year-old Brooke. A picture perfect family born despite an initial misconception about the cost of adoption. "I don't think cost is an issue here whatsoever for us, not even a little bit," said Thomas.

The Ketchersid's oldest daughter Emilee has become so passionate about adoption, she speaks publicly across the state about it, often dispelling many myths surrounding the process.

