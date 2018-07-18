LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The 'dog days of summer' are upon us with the hottest days of the year typically falling in July and Arkansas.

It's oppressive for us, so just imagine what it does to our four-legged friends. The heat sparked a conversation among us in the newsroom and prompted questions among friends, some of whom shave their furry pets in the summer.

However, THV11’s Dawn Scott verified that shaving your pets could actually be dangerous.

Veterinarians say brushing and grooming, aside from just keeping your pooch looking good,

“In the months of July and August in Arkansas it's just a little too hot,” Veterinarian Dr. Bob Hale said.

But does that mean a buzz cut for your pup? Common sense might say yes, because it would keep them cool, right? Dr. Hale said that is a common misconception and it could actually do more harm than good.

“They need a little bit of that hair to keep them cool, actually cool. If you shave the hair off, you will make the dog get hotter in the sunshine and they'll get sunburnt and that's dangerous,” Dr. Hale said.

Dr. Hale's groomers never shave a pet, even if the owner asks, but he says a trim is okay, especially for dogs with thicker, longer coats of fur.

"If those dogs are trimmed, not shaved, but trimmed to 3/4 inch to 1 inch, that leaves enough hair for insulation so they won't overheat in the sun,” Dr. Hale said.

Dr. Hale also warned of extreme heat. He said a heat index of over 90 degrees is too hot for our four-legged friends. He suggests get them out in the early morning for shorter periods of time -- and bring lots of water.

So, what did we verify? Shaving your dog with the idea that it will keep them cooler in the summer could actually cause more harm. They need some fur for protection from the sun and to regulate their body temperature.

