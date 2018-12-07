LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - All week, we've been looking at common myths and misconceptions surrounding fostering and adopting children in state care.

We verified what's true and what's not. We hear constantly about how it takes too long to become a foster or adoptive parent and that there are too many hurdles during the application process.

Prospective parents said they don't understand because there is such a need for foster and adoptive families that they expect the process should happen quickly. Is it true, it takes too long? The Arkansas Department of Human Services verified it is a lengthy process, but there is a reason why.

"It's also true our process takes some time. That is by design. We want to make sure we get to know you very well. We want to know what your strengths, weaknesses are and we want to know for certain when that child is placed with you it's a great match for you great match for the child and in the best interest of that child moving forward," said Keith Metz, DHS spokesperson.

The process includes background checks, interviews, a home study, and much more. The process could be as short as four months, but as long as 12.

Metz also said because the need is so great, DHS wishes the process could be quicker but said a great deal of preparation goes into finding families in Arkansas to foster and adopt.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

Related Headlines:

Does it cost too much money to foster or adopt children in Arkansas?

Do you have to be a 'traditional' family to foster or adopt in Arkansas?

Are teenagers too troubled & broken to be fostered or adopted?

© 2018 KTHV