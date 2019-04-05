"To rent or to buy?" It's an age old question. Google it, and for every article that says buying is best, there's another that says renting is the way to go. Is one way better?

"I think that's gonna depend on the economics of every person's situation," Carol Johnson said.

Johnson is the Executive Director of the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission. And while she advocates for home ownership, she thinks "it's possible for everyone to own their own home." She says the decision is entirely personal.

"Take a realistic look at your income, and a realistic look at your finances and assets to determine what would be best for you."

Our second source is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This group advises what to consider first before making a decision.

First, you should ask yourself how long you'll live in the home. The longer, the better because costs are spread out over time. Second, figure up the cost of housing where you live. Is renting costly or are homes too expensive? And third, is the cost of your down payment along with taxes, insurance and upkeep of your home going to payoff over time?

"There's a fear of the unknown in whatever you're doing."

Millennials think so, too. According to the US Census Bureau, 1 in 3 millennials under the age of 35 owned a home at the end of 2018; that's 8 to 9 percent lower than previous generations. The ones who did buy, regret not considering the costs and ongoing responsibility of maintenance.

Still, if you do your homework, Johnson says that owning a home can be the best - and biggest - investment you make.

"If you paid $1,000 a month on a rental over a 10 year period, you will have paid $120,000. Why not put that $120K into your own home; your own investment."

