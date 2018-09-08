LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A viewer sent THV11 a picture of a frightening post that's been circulating online.

It said, "Did you see this? Be careful," showing a photo at the gas pump with a needle lodged in the handle. Tonight, we verify if this terrifying stunt is actually true.

Are people hiding needles in gas pumps?

The post read, "Please look before gassing up. Someone is putting infected HIV needles in the gas stations." It said to warn every friend of yours and family member and to please share.

It turns out this post is entirely false.

Not only do Little Rock and North Little Rock Police confirm that there have been NO reports of this, Online Hoax-busters 'Snopes' and Hoax Slayer both said this post regularly re-surfaces and plays upon people's fear. It's been around for about 18 years.

Even the CDC weighed in on the repeated rumors of needles in gas pump handles and said, "The majority of these reports and warnings appear to have no foundation in fact."

