On Friday, Jan. 4, the partial government shutdown ended week two, while many government employees remain furloughed. Now, tax payers are worried that the government shutdown will affect federal tax returns.

THV11 set out to verify. To get our answer, we tried speaking to IRS agents, but because many of them are furloughed we had to resort to the IRS Lapse in Appropriations Contingency Plan posted on the IRS website.

We also spoke to Honsley Snow, owner of Snow Tax and Business Services.

The big question everyone is asking:

Could the government shutdown affect my federal tax return?

The answer is yes, but it gets tricky, tax filing season will only be affected if the government shutdown continues past mid-January. That’s when people usually start filing their tax returns.

“It will possibly delay the new 2018 filing system upgrades and there will not be additional staff on hand at the IRS to answer questions either for the tax practitioners or individuals,” said Snow.

“Returns would be received later than they normally would, any refunds would be delayed,” said Snow.

According to the IRS contingency plan, those who oversee issuing tax refunds will be furloughed during a shutdown.

There is some good news though, 2019 will be the first year the new tax brackets go into effect.

“Yes the tax brackets did change and just generally speaking, it is a benefit to the individual tax payers of two to three percent on the average,” said Snow.

Standard deductions, for single people, married couples and the head of a household will also change, nearly doubling.

The standard deduction for a single person is going up from $6,350 to $12,000. For a married couple the deduction is going up from $12,700 to $24,000. For the head of a household the deduction is going up from $9,350 to $18,000.