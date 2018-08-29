After last weekend's Salt Bowl scare, a lot of conversation began surrounding where you can and cannot carry a firearm this football season.

While police said no guns were fired at the Salt Bowl, THV11 wanted to take the time to get the facts about carrying concealed before SEC play this Saturday.

When Arkansas Act 562 was originally signed, the newly indoctrinated enhanced carry permit holders were told they'd be able to carry at college football games, among other places. Since then, things have changed drastically.

After the investigation into shots fired at the Salt Bowl, the claim arose, that you can carry at War Memorial Stadium.

"You can assume if you're going to War Memorial you cannot carry. Whether that's a Guns and Roses concert or whether that's a Razorback football game,” said Scott Hardin, the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Spokesperson.

Since War Memorial has an alcohol permit, you can't carry there.

"You can't carry the regular concealed carry, and it's up to the discretion of the facility there, which it's my understanding they do not allow enhanced carry there. So that rule follows across the board no matter what you're there for."

With that information we can verify the claim that you can carry in War Memorial Stadium is false.

This weekend, the Hogs will be up on The Hill, facing off against Eastern Illinois.

University of Arkansas spokesman, Steve Voorhies said while enhanced carry is allowed on campus, carrying of any kind is not allowed at Razorback Stadium, Baum Stadium or in Bud Walton Arena.

The same applies for Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

But what about Friday night lights?

An Arkansas Athletics Association spokesperson said they don't have a specific policy in place, but follow Arkansas law, which dictates that carrying of firearms of any kind is prohibited at high school football games.

"Alcohol and firearms do not mix,” Hardin went on to say.

Planning to skip the game and tailgate or watch in a bar instead? Remember, you cannot be in possession of booze and guns at the same time, no matter the circumstance.

"That's whether or not you have an enhanced carry or the regular concealed carry, if you're drinking alcohol, you don't need to be carrying on your person,” Hardin said.

He also said your best bet, if you plan to carry this football season, is to check first before entering an arena, a bar or even a restaurant.

