LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Children head back to class this week for the start of a new school year, and sometimes students struggle to remember some of what they learned last year.

We verify something called the "summers slide," which refers to the tendency for students, especially those from low-income families, to lose some of the achievement gains they made.

Does it really happen? And if so, what can you do about it?

Fourth-grader Violet Guice and her younger brother Archer headed back to school this summer. Yes, this summer. Their mom, Kerry, moved them from the Little Rock School District to eStem, a public charter school and one of the few schools in the state with an extended calendar year.

"Summer is long, and kids love it, and I love it as a mom,” Guice shared. “But it seems like, toward the end, the kids are bored of the pool tired of each other and tired of me. It seems like we need that structure and routine earlier." Guice said the extended year wasn't the primary reason for moving her children, but it did factor in. She does believe there is some truth to summer learning loss.

"I don't think that archer forgot how to read. I think it kind of just takes a little more motivation to get back into it," said Guice. It turns out, according to research, the summer slide is rooted in fact and is a real phenomenon. The Brookings Institute, a non-profit public policy research group in Washington D.C., refers to it as summer learning loss, summer setback, or summer slide and says it's been studied since the early 1900s. Researchers found, on average, students' achievement scores declined over summer vacation by one month's worth of school-year learning, and found income-based reading gaps, with middle-class students improving skills and students from low-income families experiencing loss during the summer.

Arkansas Department of Education spokesperson Kimberly Friedman said teachers prepare for this.

"They have to, a lot of times, review concepts from the previous school year,” Friedman said. “But it's not just academic things the students lose. Teachers have to review procedures and different expectations for classrooms as well."

For Kerry Guice, starting school a few weeks early gave her children the structure they needed. She admits it's not for everyone, but it works best for her family and just might keep her kids from heading down the summer slide.

"They're so bored,” Guice shared. “And it's so hot in August we might as well start now, then in the fall we get that 10-day break."

Does an extended school year really prevent summer learning loss? Research is mixed on that, but one thing educators do believe helps is summer reading. They also say year-long lessons help, simple things like measurements while cooking, prices when you're shopping, and even pulling up maps while you're driving.

