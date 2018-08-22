This week's THV-11 Verify topic is admittedly confusing. It involves both Medicaid and Medicare and a concerned THV-11 viewer.

He was denied state Medicaid coverage despite being at, or near, the federal poverty level. He claimed he wasn't given a clear reason why.

Medicare is for Americans 65 and older. Medicaid is administered by the state, called Arkansas works, and is for people here who meet income requirements based on the federal poverty level.

THV-11 went to the experts to verify an answer for our viewer, and in the process, we found that even though nearly a million Arkansans, almost a third of our population, is on Medicaid, one size does NOT fit all.

"If you're below the poverty line, you're supposed to qualify for Medicaid,” Dardanelle resident Steven Shapiro said, “and my income is well below the poverty line, but I've still been turned down."

62-year-old Steven Shapiro is on disability.

"I've applied for Medicaid and got turned down,” he said.

He only wanted to speak to us by phone, and despite multiple applications he was denied Medicaid.

Shapiro said the entire process is confusing and unclear.

“It is confusing, there are several categories of Medicaid,” said Kristie Hayes, the woman who administers Medicaid and other income support for Arkansas’ Department of Human Services.

Shapiro wants to know why he was denied.

THV 11’s Dawn Scott asked, "So he says he was denied, and he says it's his understanding that people with income below the poverty line of $16,000 per year qualify for Medicaid, is that true of not true? Or both?”

“Both,” said Hayes.

Hayes sid that because Shapiro also has Medicare, we can verify that is why he was denied. But, we can also verify there is some Medicaid support available for him and others in his shoes.

"With him having Medicare, more than likely he would be eligible for a Medicare savings program at that income level," Hayes shares.

That is a program that covers Medicare premiums. Hayes said even if you're denied, there could still be coverage through another application. She said if you are denied, don't give up hope.

"Every situation is unique," said Hayes.

While we verified that for Shapiro, his Medicare coverage kept him from getting full Medicaid benefits. There are pages and pages of various qualifications for other Medicaid benefits that Arkansans can apply for, so it would be impossible to verify exact coverage for every Arkansan who is eligible.

