LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly three weeks now into this government shutdown, concerned THV11 viewers are starting to ask a lot of questions.

So, we're verifying fact from fiction, beginning with this question from a concerned citizen.

"Could you verify if the partial government shutdown will start affecting our banking system if it is prolonged?"

Our source, in this case, is the Arkansas State Bank department.

Deputy Commissioner Susannah Marshall said, "The federal government shutdown will not directly affect the banking industry in Arkansas."

She also said that banks are able to operate independently of the federal government. And beyond that, THV11 verified federal banking agencies are not subject to appropriations.

In fact, the FDIC is independently funded via bank assessments and the Federal Reserve is funded through market activity. So to verify, don't expect any disruption to your banking services.

Another viewer, Joy Clark, also had questions on the shutdown:

"If the Trump shutdown of the government continues, and TSA people call in sick, could it cause the airlines to shut down?"

It's unlikely.

Our source at Little Rock National, Shane Carter, shared that our airport has not experienced any impact on passenger screening times. In fact, he said that average processing times are actually down from December. As for airlines shutting down, he said there has been no impact on flights in and out of Little Rock as of today.

"Air traffic is being controlled and lines are running smoothly," he said.

And another THV11 viewer asked, "How safe is our meat and produce now since the government is partially shut down?"

This is interesting, as the USDA inspects meat, poultry and eggs, but the FDA inspects produce.

We received a statement from the USDA just a few hours ago:

"Meat, poultry, and egg products inspections, recalls, outbreak investigations and all other activities required to protect human life and property continue during the shutdown."

But as for produce, well, that is regulated by the FDA. Right now, the FDA employees we reached out to are on furlough, amid reports that food safety inspections are NOT happening.

On Twitter, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said they're working to continue inspections of high-risk domestic facilities, but that's only about one-third of what the FDA normally inspects.

So we can verify meats are being inspected, but produce -- well, that's more difficult to verify. We will continue to work to find answers.

