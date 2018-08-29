Most homeowners share one thing in common: Yard work. It can be an arduous task, bagging up the grass and leaves, and sometimes people simply don't.

We've all seen it – either a neighbor or a lawn maintenance service blowing leaves and freshly-cut grass clippings out into the street.

Annoying, yes, but a THV11 viewer wrote to us to ask if it's legal, so we’re verifying.

I’m trying to find out if there is a law about mowing and blowing your clippings in the roadway. It is really dangerous and when we have been riding motorcycles a few times we have had to ride through them. I have heard that there is a law about it I’m just thinking that most people are just not educated about it. Thank you for your time.

- Dennis Lee Myrick

Our sources include Mike Hood, the Civil Engineering Manager with Little Rock Public Works and the city of North Little Rock

“Well, the real short and quick answer to that is yes, it is a violation of the local city code"

Hood said.

Little Rock municipal code confirms in fact, it is a misdemeanor.

Per §30-7:

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to cast, throw, drop, place, or otherwise cause or permit to be located upon, in, or about any public street, sidewalk, alley or public thoroughfare, or any private or public property adjacent thereto, any litter, refuse or debris.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any person hauling, by any type vehicles, dirt, trash, refuse, junk, garbage or litter and to allow or permit such or any portion thereof to fall, drop, be tracked, or otherwise placed, left, or deposited upon any street or sidewalk of this city.

“It can cause problems with operations, is a particular concern,” Hood said. “A little bit here, a little bit there isn't much, but after time it can accumulate, it can plug storm sewers, causes flooding, maintenance issues and can be costly to taxpayers at times."

We can verify, most cities have a similar ordinance. It's illegal in North Little Rock too. That city's code says brush shall not be placed inside the alley, easement or public way in such a manner as to obstruct or interfere with vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

Per 2.1.3:

Collection of rubbish, trash or brush from residences and duplexes. Rubbish, trash or brush normally shall be collected from residences and duplexes from the alley, when it is paved, and from the street when the alley is not paved or when no alley exists or is not serviceable.

(a) Where rubbish, trash or brush is collected from the alley, public utility easement or public way and not from the street, all rubbish, trash or brush shall be placed at the property line, but shall not be placed inside the alley, easement or public way in such a manner as to obstruct or interfere with vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

Hood says the city typically gives at least one warning first. but he encourages property owners to do the right thing.

“Don’t be blowing all that in the street. You gotta know in your heart that's not right to sweep your waste out into the street and storm sewer. Dispose of it the way it's meant to be," Hood said.

The viewer who asked this question says he rides a motorcycle and he and his friends he rides with say yard waste can be a danger to them.

The City of Little Rock has sent mass mailings to landscape companies discouraging blowing brush and grass into city streets.

When police do see it, first is a courtesy notice, then a warning, then citation and possibly court.

City officials said there’s a pick-up system in place for yard waste and to utilize it, same as other trash or recycling.

