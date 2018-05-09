LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For a lot of us, it's been decades since we've taken that dreaded drivers test.

Typically, we do it once to get our driver's license at the age of 16, and that's it.

But a lot of us would also admit, not only traffic laws, but traffic flow and other drivers' habits can get confusing. So, we verify one viewer's concern about a busy west Little Rock intersection where she asked us to find out who has the right of way.

"Traffic is backed up almost to the light here and they have to turn quickly or almost hit someone," said Kendre Harper. Harper is frustrated. She leaves work every day right in the middle of rush hour traffic. She and hundreds of others travel through the intersection at West Markham and Executive Court and Harper said it gets confusing.

Here's her question:

“Who actually has the right of way when turning left to get across the street if there is no arrow here to determine which car goes first?"

To better understand it's a controlled intersection. That means there's a stop light, but no green arrow for her to turn left. She said oncoming traffic is turning right at the same time she is turning left. Both lanes are trying to head west to get onto I-430. Should she yield? Or should the cars that are turning right yield?

For answers, we look to Arkansas Traffic Code 27-51-401, the state-issued Arkansas Driver's License Study Guide, and the owner of Thompson Driving School, Brock Thompson.

“It's a great question and a great opportunity to talk about the importance of education," said Thompson. He said it's tricky, but because there is no protective arrow, Harper should yield to oncoming cars even if they're turning right. "There's no arrow, there is a light but no arrow, so it's not protected. So, she has to yield to that traffic coming straight or the traffic turning right first and foremost," said Thompson. "We're forced to just turn with the cars into the left lane if possible."

The state issued Arkansas Driver’s License study guide said, "The driver must allow opposing traffic already in the intersection to clear before proceeding,” and shows a diagram and said, "A driver should turn into the lane closest to the direction of travel." Arkansas Code 27-51-401 titled "Turning at intersections," said not only does the left-turn driver yield to oncoming traffic but said, "The left turn shall be made so as to leave the intersection to the right of the center line of the roadway being entered."

Harper said she understands now but also said a protective arrow would help reduce the danger. "It's come quite close to accidents a couple times or the cars are just sitting here waiting to turn to wait for the traffic on the other side to clear to turn," said Harper.

Click here for traffic code and click here for the state issued traffic study guide.

