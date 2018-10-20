LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Lynn Wilson asks, "Is the Arkansas legislature and governor in the process of dismantling the Arkansas Teacher Retirement and Arkansas Public Employees Retirement systems? Where does the Governor stand on this?"

We went straight to the Governor's office for an answer.

Our source is Deputy Director of Communications for Governor Asa Hutchinson, Chelsea O'Kelley.

She says with all the moving parts surrounding the governor's reorganization plan, many have wondered if the two systems would either be merged or dissolved.

But she says neither is true.

"The answer is no," O'Kelley said. "The governor does not intend to move, dismantle or merge the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System or the Arkansas Public Employees retirement system, under the governor's plan to transform state government, each of these retirement systems, they would remain independent and they would keep their current structure"

O'Kelley says Governor Hutchinson believes both the Arkansas Teacher Retirement system and the Arkansas Public Employees retirement system should remain intact and independent.

