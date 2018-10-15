QUESTION:

President Trump denies betting $1 million to charity if Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren passed a DNA test proving she had Native American ancestry. Did he wager that bet?

ANSWER:

Yes. Video from a 2020 rally in Montana on July 5, 2018, shows Trump placing the wager.

For years, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren faced ridicule from GOP leaders and Cherokee Indians saying she's bluffing about her Native American ancestry.

In a video, on October 15, Warren released the results of a DNA test proving she was telling the truth.

"In the Senator's genome, we did find five segments of Native American ancestry with very high confidence, where we believe the error rate is less than one in 1,000," Dr. Carlos Bustamante said. Bustamente is a professor of genetics at Stanford who conducted Warren's DNA analysis.

"The facts suggest you absolutely have a Native American ancestor in your pedigree," Bustamante said.

Warren later tweeted that it was time for the President to pay up after winning a wager where Trump said he would donate $1 million to a charity if the test came back positive.

A reporter caught the President leaving the White House and asked about the bet. Trump unequivocally denied it happened.

"I didn't say that. You'd better read it again."



WATCH: President Trump denies offering $1 million for Warren DNA test, even though he did https://t.co/IaBUwQ0qcI pic.twitter.com/pSZ9LWjkze — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2018

Our Verify researchers found this video of Trump campaigning in Great Falls Montana in July 2018, that confirms—yep, he bet it.

FLASHBACK: President Trump on Elizabeth Warren, 7/5/2018: "I will give you a million dollars to your favorite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you’re an Indian." https://t.co/WNdyvfgaYd pic.twitter.com/ToAd1qaQJl — The Hill (@thehill) October 15, 2018

Warren tweeted at the president to make the check out to National Indigenous Women's Research Center, a non-profit working to protect Native American women from violence.

So we can Verify, TRUE, President Trump did wager a million bucks if Warren passed a DNA test, despite his denial.

