MAUMELLE, Ark. (KTHV) - A fiery explosion in Massachusetts earlier this month prompted an Arkansas man to write into our Verify team. A teenager was killed and 40 homes and businesses were burned in the blast.

The images are heartbreaking, showing several homes and businesses up in flames. A series of fiery natural gas explosions killed an 18-year-old.

The cause is still under investigation, but initial reports show too much pressure surging through a natural gas pipeline. All of it prompted a Maumelle man, James True, to write our Verify team.

"Houses in Arkansas have a pressure regulator on the residential gas meter," True said.

"Will that protect our homes? Did those homes burn because the regulators were bad? If so how do we get our regulators tested?"

To get answers we look to the National Transportation Safety Board and also to our natural gas provider, Centerpoint Energy.

The NTSB can't verify a cause for the explosions, or whether the regulators were bad. However, they said a pressure increase was detected and confirms 14 gas pressure regulators in that area. The NTSB said investigators plan to test them all.

Our second source, spokesperson Becca Virden with Centerpoint Energy said they have measures in place to prevent this from happening in Arkansas.

"The service regulators that are installed on the residential meter sets are designed to protect your home from over pressurization," Virden said. She also said the regulators "contain an internal relief valve which is an additional layer of protection."

Again, the cause of the Massachusetts incident is under investigation, but we can verify that service regulators are installed on Arkansas residential meter sets and they are designed to protect against over pressurization.

Centerpoint says it's main concern is always public safety and to call 911 immediately if you smell gas in or around your meter.

