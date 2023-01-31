Vice President Kamala Harris will attend Tyre Nichols' funeral Wednesday, White House announces

The White House said Tuesday the Vice President would be in attendance for Nichols' funeral.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The White House announced Tuesday Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Memphis Wednesday to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7.

"Tomorrow, White House officials will also travel to Memphis Tennessee to attend the funeral for Mr. Nichols," Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton announced aboard Air Force One Tuesday morning, although she did not specify at the time who would will attend the funeral.

The White House later announced it would be Harris attending Nichols' funeral.

The Vice President released a statement on her social media channels shortly after the video release from the Jan. 7 traffic stop, saying Tyre should have been able to go home that night.

Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet tonight, once again, America mourns a life brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.



I join President Biden in his call for accountability and transparency. Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/3c2Aq3M3Xu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 28, 2023

President Joe Biden made his own remarks, saying he was "outraged and deeply pained" to see the video.

Nichols died three days after the traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later charged with murder in Nichols' death.

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are set for Feb. 1, 2023, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, with Rev. Al Sharpton set to deliver the eulogy, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN).

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols’ family, is set to deliver the call to action.

The funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the church at 70 N Bellevue Blvd.