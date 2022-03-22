The National Weather Service confirmed a 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado located over Arabi around 7:32 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Video captured from a WWL-TV viewer reportedly shows a large tornado moving near Arabi and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed a 'large and extremely dangerous' tornado located over Arabi around 7:32 p.m.

The video was captured by Kari Klotzbach.

Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWL-TV for updates as new information becomes available.



