Vilonia says ‘no’ to crypto mining application

VILONIA, Ark. — Crypto mining took center stage at a meeting in Vilonia Thursday night as the city's planning commission considered a proposal to bring the growing industry to town.

The commission denied Vilo AR LLC for building a crypto mine in town and revoked their permit permanently.

Although the commission denied the crypto mining application, it doesn't mean they won't consider others in the future.

Arkansas Blockchain Council Representative Cameron Baker spoke to the commission about crypto mining and how it could work for Vilonians.

"We're just trying to open the state up so that these opportunities can happen," Baker said. "Whether or not that's a good fit for you all and your town, that's your decision to make."

After the commission's decision, some people still wanted to share their thoughts on crypto mining.

"Since there have been so many different states that have regulated or said they couldn't be there anymore, [I hope] you would consider not allowing it at all," One woman said.

With noise being a concern for people in the area, the city passed an ordinance in June to limit the noise level to 60 decibels within city limits.

"So, this is still a serious thing?" Another woman said. "If a crypto mine does come back, please insist on the liquid emersion cooling system because it would be quieter and have less energy usage."