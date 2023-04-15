'Impact the Rock' volunteers aid with tornado cleanup

Over 500 volunteers with "Impact the Rock" went into hard-hit areas of Little Rock Saturday to assist with the tornado cleanup.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's road to recovery from two EF-3 tornadoes will take weeks.

"It's our responsibility to be here to serve people even if you're not affected," Volunteer Kadarius Knapper said.

Knapper is among the more than 500 volunteers, spread across hard-hit areas of Little Rock, who are cleaning up and removing debris as a part of the "Impact the Rock," a volunteer project committed to unity and service.

He and his friends heard about the volunteer project and didn't think twice about joining.

"It feels good that my friends brought me here this morning," Knapper said. "It also feels good to be amongst the community and people who care."

It's something Capi Peck, a city director of one of the damaged areas, couldn't be happier about.

"Disasters like this bring out the very best in people," Peck said. "I've never seen Little Rock so united."

Peck said it'd take at least three months before most of the debris is gone.

Volunteers met at three locations on Sanders, Shackleford Road and Breckenridge Drive.

They were there to help return a sense of normalcy to communities.

April is "National Volunteer Month," and the City of Little Rock already had projects planned before the tornado. However, organizers put those projects on hold due to the substantial tornado damage and focus on clean-up efforts.

Karen Sykes has organized "Impact the Rock" volunteer initiatives for years.

"We get our community together to handle different projects around the city, like cleaning up a park [and] we have people at the animal village," Sykes said.

People from other states are also visiting Arkansas to lend a helping hand.

As driveways and parking lots become usable again, Peck can't help but think of the tremendous difference the volunteers are making.