Little Rock volunteers mobilize to help neighbors in need

City-led volunteer mobilizations are scheduled for Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8 and Monday, April 10, in the Walnut Valley neighborhood.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Volunteer teams in Little Rock are ready to move across the area impacted by the March 31 tornado to assist with debris removal and recovery.

On Thursday, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said that nearly 1,400 people have registered to volunteer through the city's website.

According to the City of Little Rock, dozens of people, including U.S. Coast Guard members based in Pine Bluff, worked to clean up the Kingwood neighborhood on Thursday.

“We’ve seen neighbors helping neighbors across our city, whether it be neighbors from across the street or from another part of the world, as we rebuild from this disaster,” Scott said. “These selfless acts of service are a reflection of the generous heart of the people of Little Rock. I’m humbled by the outpouring of support through volunteerism, monetary donations and donated goods.”

Those interested can participate in these clean-up efforts can sign up at www.littlerock.gov/volunteer.

Volunteers working this weekend and throughout the recovery process are asked to be prepared to do the following:

When using a chainsaw to remove debris, cut trees to no longer than six feet per log for disposal.

Separate debris by type: tree waste, construction debris, regular household waste, and tires. If debris is not separated, the City will be unable to pick it up curbside.

Place all debris no more than 10 feet from the curb.

Volunteers are requested to bring the following:

Gloves

Water

Rakes

Shovels

Buckets

Tools