Pulaski County prepares for National Voter Registration Day

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk have partnered with several nonpartisan groups to organize voter registration pop-up sites.

County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth will join thousands of national and local organizations and volunteers to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 20, 2022.

"We will be in several cities in the County sounding the alarm that on September 20, we will have less than three weeks left to register new voters and re-register voters who haven’t voted in the last two federal election cycles," said Hollingsworth.

There will be nine registration sites in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Maumelle, Sherwood, and Wrightsville.

Organizers will be registering eligible Arkansans to vote ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, 2022.

"I encourage all eligible residents from Pulaski County to participate in our democracy, by registering and then to vote on November 8th,” she added.

The following locations will be voter registration pop-up sites:

American Pie

Front entrance

9709 Maumelle Blvd.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Dollar General

Front entrance

14515 Hwy 365, South St.

2:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School

Cafeteria

251 N 1st St

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

North Little Rock High School

Cafeteria

201 West 22nd Street

12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Philander Smith College

Student Center

900 W Daisy L Gatson Bates Dr.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Rock Region Metro

River Cities Travel Center

310 E. Capitol Ave.

10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sylvan Hills High School

Cafeteria

484 Bear Paw Rd.

12:55 to 1:30 p.m.

UA Little Rock

Donaghey Student Center

2801 S University Ave.

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pulaski County Courthouse

Rotunda

401 West Markham St.