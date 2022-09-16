Pulaski County prepares for National Voter Registration Day

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — The Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk have partnered with several nonpartisan groups to organize voter registration pop-up sites.
County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth will join thousands of national and local organizations and volunteers to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 20, 2022.
"We will be in several cities in the County sounding the alarm that on September 20, we will have less than three weeks left to register new voters and re-register voters who haven’t voted in the last two federal election cycles," said Hollingsworth.
There will be nine registration sites in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Maumelle, Sherwood, and Wrightsville.
Organizers will be registering eligible Arkansans to vote ahead of the midterm elections on November 8, 2022.
"I encourage all eligible residents from Pulaski County to participate in our democracy, by registering and then to vote on November 8th,” she added.
The following locations will be voter registration pop-up sites:
American Pie
Front entrance
9709 Maumelle Blvd.
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Dollar General
Front entrance
14515 Hwy 365, South St.
2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School
Cafeteria
251 N 1st St
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
North Little Rock High School
Cafeteria
201 West 22nd Street
12:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Philander Smith College
Student Center
900 W Daisy L Gatson Bates Dr.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Rock Region Metro
River Cities Travel Center
310 E. Capitol Ave.
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Sylvan Hills High School
Cafeteria
484 Bear Paw Rd.
12:55 to 1:30 p.m.
UA Little Rock
Donaghey Student Center
2801 S University Ave.
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Pulaski County Courthouse
Rotunda
401 West Markham St.
09:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.