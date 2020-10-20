Faulkner County voters nearly double 2016 election numbers on 1st day of early voting

More than 4,000 people voted on the first day of early voting in Faulkner County.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — More than 4,000 people voted on the first day of early voting in Faulkner County.

As of 6:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, there were over 4,764 votes counted, according to Faulkner County Election Commission.

In the 2016 general election, there were a total of 2,997 total early votes on the first day polls were open in Faulkner County.

According to the chart, categorized by the voter's age, the highest age turnout in voters ranged from 65-74, followed by ages 55-64.