Big turn out of Garland County high school students interested in voting polls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — As midterm elections grow closer, election commissions have been working to get organized and make sure they have things ready for the big day.

Part of the preparations that go into that, is making sure that they have enough poll workers.

Garland County has been seeing people who are not even old enough to vote, looking for ways to help out with elections.

"We considerably increased our student poll worker population," Garland County Election Commission Chairman, Gene Haley said.

He explained that this is the biggest turnout of high schoolers that have been working the polls.

The law that was passed in 2019 allows teenagers under the age of 18 to help out and get a feel for how the voting process works.

"So far, we've had 15 students, high school or college apply to be poll workers," Haley said.

Haley mentioned that for the 2020 election they only had four high school students help out.

"Most older people vote. Older people work the polls. Somebody needs to carry on after we're gone," he stated.

More than just working the polls, he hopes he can spark interest in younger people to vote.

"The 55 and older group of voters is about 95% of the vote. So you have 2% in the under 24, it's like, gets up to 5% when you get under 35," he explained.

Cora Counts, a senior at Fountain Lake High School, said she wants to change those percentages.

"My generation, a lot of us don't vote, because I mean, it's kind of intimidating. But I thought that if me being young can be out there. It'll show more people to come and vote," Counts added.

Counts also said she plans to work the polls on November 8th.

"I thought it'd be really cool to see how the voting process works. And because I've never experienced it before," she said.

Even if you aren't 18, Haley said that young people who are interested should still apply.

"They would have to work as a page, which means they don't get paid, but they do get a lot of experience and some school credit," Haley said.

He explained that Garland County received more than double the needed number of poll workers for the upcoming election, so they've had no problems filling positions.

"This year is a lot better," he said.

Haley said even though they aren't searching for any more poll workers in Garland County, high schoolers can still apply, and he'll be sure to make room for them.