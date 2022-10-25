More Arkansans sign up to be poll watchers this election cycle

Both the Republican and Democratic parties of Arkansas said they're seeing more people interested in being part of the process because of integrity.

ARKANSAS, USA — It's been an all-hands-on-deck effort at polling locations across the state working to make sure everyone’s voice is heard— but there aren't just poll workers, there are watchers as well.

“A poll watcher is actually there on behalf of a candidate or a, or a ballot issue and they are there to simply observe the procedures," explained Pulaski County Elections Coordinator Amanda Dickens.



Dickens said that poll watchers are an important part of the voting process.

“It helps us in knowing if there are any issues at a location or if procedure is not being followed the way it should,” said Dickens.



“The narrative of there being voter fraud, and things like that has sparked that interest,” said Josh Price, Voter Protection Coordinator for the Democratic Party of Arkansas,

Sarah Reynolds, the Executive Director of the Republican Party of Arkansas, agreed.

“People feel like there was a lot of mistrust in the 2020 election," she said.

Reynolds added that they have hundreds of poll watchers across the natural state.

“There's been that bigger push to be educated and how to become a poll watcher, which is why we did a lot more trainings this time around,” she said.

Price added that they too have similar numbers, and they continue to grow.

“More people are introduced to the system, and they get to see it and see that it actually is a very well-run and secure system,” said Price.

Whether you're interested in becoming a poll watcher or just looking to cast your ballot, both parties are encouraging Arkansans to get to the polls and make their voices heard.

