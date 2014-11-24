North Little Rock voters to decide on increasing library funding

North Little Rock residents are encouraged to vote on a referendum that would increase city library funding on February 14, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Board of Trustees is encouraging voters to weigh on in a referendum that would increase city library funding on February 14, 2023.

If approved, the referendum would provide a 2-mill increase to the amount of taxpayer funding that the library receives.

The proposed plan would cost a homeowner in a home with a $150,000 Fair Cash Value $5 more monthly in property taxes.

The additional funds would be used to maintain and modernize facilities, add longer operating hours, install automatic doors for barrier-free access, and enhance programs and services— including those provided by a new mobile library.

North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick added that the city aims to expand the library's outreach to underserved neighborhoods with the mobile library.

“The libraries in our city have created innovative ways to maximize the return on investment for our citizens," said Mayor Hartwick. "The millage increase will allow the North Little Rock Libraries to continue to provide unique and educational opportunities for our entire city.”

The library's current level of funding was set over 20 years ago in 2002— but staff said this is no longer enough.

According to the North Little Rock Public Library Executive Director, Crystal Gates, the cost of electronic resources has nearly doubled, and funds are necessary to keep their technology and digital resources up to date.

“Libraries are vital in the lives of many community members— from the youngest, just developing literacy skills, to seniors living on a budget,” Gates explained. “We are the only places in our community providing free access to public computing and continued educational opportunities.”

If the millage referendum doesn't pass, library users may see a reduction in programs, including outreach services to daycares, schools, and seniors, in order to complete necessary system renovations to the aging buildings.

Argenta Library is located in a 91-year-old historic building on Main Street, while Laman Library is 60 years old.

Longtime North Little Rock residents, Debra Buckner and Cheryl Yopp, both shared their positive experiences with the city's libraries.

"When I check out one book a month instead of buying it, I save at least $25 a month," Buckner said. "Not to mention, the ease of other services the library provides to me, like helping get my passport processed!”

Yopp added that she has saved at least $500 per year on books by utilizing the library's free services.