Arkansas United offering Spanish translation services at polls

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas United (AU), a statewide nonprofit organization, will be offering translation services and assistance for Spanish-speaking voters during the 2022 election.

The organization will host a "Party at the Polls" on Saturday, November 5 with Spanish translators available at key early-voting locations in Pulaski, Benton, and Washington counties.

“[F]or this election, we look forward to rallying as many volunteers as we can to ensure that language support is not a barrier to voting access in Arkansas,” said Mireya Reith, Arkansas United’s Founding Executive Director.

Translators will be available to assist Hispanic/Latinx voters from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the following polling locations:

Benton County: Benton County Election Commission Building at 2109 W Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756

Washington County: Elmdale Baptist Church at 1700 W Huntsville Ave., Springdale, AR 72762

Pulaski County: Dee Brown Library at 6325 Baseline Rd., Little Rock, AR 72209

Fort Smith: Appointments will be available by request.

Additionally, a Voter Protection Hotline will be available in Spanish to answer questions from voters who may encounter language access issues or other obstacles at the polls.

The hotline will be led by AU Deputy Director Joshua Ang Price, former Pulaski County Election Commissioner, and operated by staff trained in common election issues.

“No one should ever be turned away from the polls for any reason,” said Price. “As American citizens, we have the right to vote and make our voices heard. If you are denied your right to vote, please call our hotline and we will help you demand a provisional ballot.”