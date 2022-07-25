Residents in Pulaski County to vote in special election

In a special election just over a week away, both Little Rock and North Little Rock residents will vote to decide whether or not to implement taxes.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In just over a week, there will be a special election for Pulaski County voters.

There will be two separate ballots -- one for Little Rock and one for North Little Rock.

There are some things you should know before you head out to the polls.

"That's the way that the city officials and the county officials know what your choice is as it relates to these taxes," said Pulaski County Clerk, Terri Hollingsworth as she referred to the act of voting.

Votes for this special election will decide if a tax will be passed for Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Little Rock voters will decide on a 3.0 millage extension for six separate areas of capital improvements.

Those will be for streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks and recreation, district court facilities, and port industrial parks.

On the ballot, those issues will be separate and voters will have to decide on them individually.

North Little Rock voters will decide on one issue -- whether or not to continue a 1/2% sales tax for capital improvements, which will go towards things such as streets, drainage, public safety, and parks and recreation.

There will be a total of 8 different early voting locations.

Before you head out to vote, you should make sure to have a photo I.D. with you.

From Tuesday, August 2nd to Friday, August 5th voters will be able to go to any of the available early voting sites.

The main location will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Building from 8:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. This location will also be open next Monday on August 8th.

Additional locations will include the Cowan Williams Library, Terry Library, Laman Library, Dee Brown Library, McMath Library, Glenview Community Center, Thompson Library, and the Fletcher Library.

Those locations will all be open from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00a.m.