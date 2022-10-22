What you need to know ahead of early voting in Arkansas

In just a few days, early voting will open up in Arkansas— and poll workers have been gearing up for a big turnout.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Early voting will begin on Monday, October 24, and poll workers have been gearing up for what they hope will be a big turnout.

But before you head out to vote, you'll want to make sure to have a plan.

"Election day and early voting, to me, is like a chance to show my voice," said Terri Hollingsworth, Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk.

With so many important races happening in Pulaski County and in other parts of the state, Hollingsworth wanted to remind Arkansans that every vote counts.

"We've had races here in Pulaski County where they had been decided by four or five votes," Hollingsworth explained.

There have been some changes that absentee voters should be aware of.

Hollingsworth said that the deadline to submit an application this year is November 4— the previous deadline was the day before Election Day.

That's why Hollingsworth wants everyone going to the polls to be prepared.

"Read your ballot, know who you're voting for, and also read those initiatives," she said.

She added that voters can even take a copy of a sample ballot inside the booth.

"That's their personal cheat sheet," Hollingsworth said.

The county clerk's office has also urged people to bring other voters to exercise their right to vote.

"We want your voice to be heard and we want to make sure you're participating in democracy so it's important," Hollingsworth added.