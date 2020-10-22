Your step-by-step guide to absentee voting

THV11 has gotten questions from people asking how to fill out their absentee ballots correctly and get them sent on time, so we are breaking it all down for you.

ARKANSAS, USA — Many of you are voting absentee for the first time. Record numbers of mail-in ballot requests have already been made this year.

If you sent off your absentee ballot request, here is what you can expect to get mailed back to you: a package filled with an absentee ballot, a voter statement, two envelopes and a requirement for voters to provide a photo ID copy.

Here's what you need to do with the package you receive.

1. Fill out your ballot.

Mark the ballot to "bubble in" your candidates and ballot question decisions. Black ink is recommended. When finished, place the completed ballot in the smaller of the two envelopes. Seal that envelope and then place that envelope in the second larger envelope . That one will hold all the documents you need to return.

2. Fill out the voter statement.

The voter statement may be on colorful paper but that depends on what individual county clerks choose. Instructions are on the back. You need to fill out all required sections. That includes your printed name, your address on file for your voter registration and your date of birth. You also need to write your signature just as it appeared on the absentee ballot application form you filled out. The two signatures will be compared. There are also spots for optional information to be filled out if you aren't returning the ballot by mail or don't provide a photo ID in the packet. It is recommended that you go ahead and provide the ID copy though, if mailing. Place the voter statement in the large envelope.

3. Make a copy of your photo ID

There are multiple forms of ID that can work. Copies of a driver's license, photo identification card, military identification document, concealed handgun carry license, and U.S. passports are all accepted. Place the photo ID copy into the larger envelope that carries the whole package to the county clerk's office.

4. Return the ballot package.