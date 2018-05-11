LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For a lot of people, waiting to vote on election day can make submitting their ballot more meaningful. However, it can also mean bigger crowds and long lines.

If you’re trying to plan your trip to the poll around your work schedule, it can become overwhelming, but if you plan ahead, you can reduce some of that stress.

You should know where you’re headed. You have been assigned a polling location determined by where you live.

“Your election day polling location may be different from the early voting location, so make sure you know where you’re supposed to vote,” said Chris Powell, Assistant Director of Communications and Education Division for the Arkansas Secretary of State.

The busiest times at most polling locations will be early in the morning, around lunchtime and after 4 p.m. If your job allows it, take a late lunch break and head to the polls between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“You may be able to get in and out a little quicker, but the majority of people who vote, vote on election day so you want to make sure you allow for that time if you are on a schedule,” said Powell.

Don’t forget, if getting to the polls is an issue for you, Rock Region Metro will be offering free bus rides. All buses are wheelchair accessible and you don’t need a special pass.

"Basically, you will just get on the bus and you'll just walk right past the fare box,” said Becca Green with Rock Region Metro. “The fare box will be covered with a sign, so no one has a chance of putting a pass or money in the fare box."

Reading your ballot before heading to the polls can also save you time.

“Be sure and check out your ballot prior to going and voting, that will make your experience go a lot quicker,” said Bryan Poe, the Director of Elections in Pulaski County. “There are several issues on the ballot and that can definitely slow things down.”

