Waldron Schools releasing early due to possible severe weather

Waldron Schools will be dismissing early Monday due to the possibility of more heavy rain this afternoon.

WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron Schools will be dismissing early Monday (Aug. 31) due to the possibility of more heavy rain this afternoon.

The school district made the announcement on its Facebook page.

Elementary car riders will be dismissed at 2:20 p.m. Waldron Middle School and High School will begin dismissing at 2:35 p.m. Buses will be loaded and ready to leave by 2:45 p.m.