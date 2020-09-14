Walmart expanding drone delivery testing to Northwest Arkansas

Zipline drones will launch from an unspecified Walmart store in Northwest Arkansas and can service a 50-mile radius, which is about the size of Connecticut.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart continues to dabble in new technologies, and customers in Northwest Arkansas may soon get a glimpse of the retailer’s latest venture.

In a new blog post, the company says its partnering with California-based delivery startup Zipline to launch a drone delivery operation in the U.S. Zipline has transported blood and plasma transfusions and other medical products in Rwanda and Tanzania for the past three years.

Trial deliveries for Walmart will take place near the company’s headquarters in Bentonville, according to a Walmart blog post Monday (Sept. 14).

