Walmart now offering Christmas light installation services

Customers must supply lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords for the light installations.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has partnered with Handy to offer Christmas light installation services to its customers.

Customers can now add Christmas Light Installation Services to their shopping carts and Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment.

The installation fee starts at $249 and the removal starts at $199. This year, Walmart is offering a Christmas décor setup and removal package which starts at $149.

Customers are required to supply lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords which can be purchased on Walmart.com.