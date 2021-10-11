Walmart partners with Netflix to launch exclusive retail hub

Fans of popular Netflix shows can find exclusive merchandise at the major retailer.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has partnered up with the world's largest streaming service to launch an exclusive retail hub on its website.

The Netflix Hub on Walmart.com will give shoppers the chance to purchase Netflix-centered merchandise.

According to the retailer, the hub is the streamer’s first-ever digital storefront and the largest dedicated online shopping destination in the U.S. for Netflix merchandise.

Fans of hit shows such as Stranger Things, The Witcher, Ada Twist and Nailed It! can find products like Crosely Bluetooth Cassette Player, Stranger Things Collector Box and T-shirts in several styles ranging in price.

Walmart will also be launching Netflix Fan Select, which will allow fans to vote for merchandise they'd like to see on the website.